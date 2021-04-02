Tarrant County Man Faces Bigamy Charge: Sheriff

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of being married to more than one woman at the same time, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s office said on Friday.

Thomas Moralez, 46, of Benbrook, faces a felony charge of bigamy, the department said.

Kristan Goudy and Chantelle Dobbins both say they met Moralez on a dating website.

"He was a really good charmer. He had all the right words,” Dobbins said.

"He seemed so nice, said everything a woman would want him to say,” Goudy agreed.

Goudy, a registered nurse, said Moralez proposed to her in 2018 soon after they met, giving her a fancy-looking engagement ring.

But she says she realized, there was a problem: He was still married to Dobbins.

"I can't believe he did this to Kristan when he was married to me,” Dobbins said.

Dobbins, a hospital lab assistant, said the two of them didn't divorce until he finally signed the papers just last week.

The women are now part of a Facebook page: "Have you married Thomas Moralez?"

Both Dobbins and Goudy say Moralez never really worked while he was with them, lived on their money -- and took them shopping for high-dollar houses.

"He makes you think he's going to buy you this nice big house,” Goudy said. “I feel so bad for the realtors and wasting their time.”

And as for the wedding ring?

The women say it turned out to be cubic zirconia.

The two are now united in their advice to other women.

"Yeah, if it seems like everything is great, maybe not trust it,” Goudy said.

They also agree about what they think should happen to their former husband.

"I would like him to go to jail just so he can't do this to anyone else,” Goudy said.

"He needs to go to jail. He needs to go to jail for everything he's done,” Dobbins said.

Tarrant County court records show Moralez has been married five times. It’s not clear if the divorces in the first three cases were finalized.

Goudy said she doesn’t believe her marriage to him was ever valid since Moralez was married to Dobbins first.

Moralez’s attorney, Michelle Poblenz of Irving, declined comment.