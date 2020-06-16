Tarrant County

Tarrant County Leaders to Consider Extending ICE 287(g) Law Enforcement Partnership

By Lili Zheng

NBC 6

On Tuesday morning, Tarrant County leaders will consider renewing a federal program which lets sheriff’s deputies work as ICE agents.

Tarrant County Commissioners are scheduled to vote on whether to extend the program, known as 287(g), during their 10 a.m. meeting on Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the program “enhances the safety and security of communities by creating partnerships with state and local law enforcement agencies to identify and remove aliens who are amenable to removal from the United States.”

287(g) refers to a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which authorizes the Director of ICE to enter into agreements with state and local law enforcement agencies, that permit designated officers to perform limited immigration law enforcement functions. Agreements under section 287(g) require the local law enforcement officers to receive appropriate training and to function under the supervision of ICE officers.

The program has been in place in Tarrant County since 2017.

Critics have argued local law enforcement shouldn't do the federal government's job and that the program contributes to mistrust between immigrants and police officers.

However, supporters have said the criticism is misplaced and the program was about public safety.

According to a county spokesperson, there were 72 people signed up to speak during the public comment section as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, though that number could change.

Speakers will be allowed to speak for a maximum of three minutes each.

This article tagged under:

Tarrant CountyImmigration and Customs Enforcement
