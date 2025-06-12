We’re less than a year away from hundreds of thousands of soccer fans descending on North Texas for the FIFA World Cup 2026 – and the plan for how to get all of those people to the games is top of mind for local leaders.

NBC 5 is speaking to organizers and local leaders who say this event will be a lasting game changer.

At the 15th annual Tarrant Transportation Summit on Friday, soccer imagery was everywhere – an unmistakable message about the county’s goal for next year.

World Cup 2026 kicks off in 364 days, and with North Texas hosting the most matches of any city – and FIFA’s international broadcast center, Tarrant leaders and World Cup committee organizers came together to talk tournament transportation on Thursday.

“This is going to be a big lift,” said Dan Hunt, president of FC Dallas. “There will be over 700,000 tickets available at AT&T Stadium.”

An organizing committee co-chair, Hunt says the North Texas group has been planning on how to move fans to and from games at AT&T Stadium since at least 2021.

Part of the plan: public transport like DART, which expects to spend $18 million on a mix of trains, buses and private shuttles for the World Cup.

Hunt said the committee also told FIFA that Texas is a driving culture and is set up to handle the crowds.

“Walking them through that, and if you think about the parking…we have plenty of spaces to make this a fun event,” said Hunt.

Some Tarrant County commissioners said a successful tournament would be proof that North Texas can handle events on a global scale – and they’re looking at a mix of which roads, highways and public transportation need to be addressed before 2026.

“I think it’s looking at all the priority projects, those main points, those pressure points of where the most traffic’s going to be,” said Matt Krause, Tarrant County Commissioner for Precinct 3.

Leaders said that after years of planning, next June will mark DFW’s coming-out party on the world stage.

“World Cup 2026 is announcing to the world that we’re a global city,” said Hunt.

The North Texas mobility plan for the World Cup is set to be finalized and approved by FIFA by next March.