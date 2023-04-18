Tarrant County Leaders Discuss Election Administrator Resignation, Property Tax Relief

At Tuesday’s Tarrant County Commissioner Court, local leaders reacted to the top election official stepping down and talked about relief when it comes to property taxes.

County leaders and the public expressed shock and surprise following the resignation of Tarrant County’s Elections Administrator Heider Garcia.

In a resignation letter obtained by NBC 5, Garcia said he is stepping down citing “differences” between him and newly elected Judge Tim O’Hare.

During Tuesday’s meeting, O’Hare announced the election commission would meet next week to begin the process of finding Garcia’s replacement.

It prompted discussion from fellow commissioners.

“The system was not broken,” said Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks. “It was made to be broken. It was broken by the hand of you, Judge.”

O’Hare responded he was not responsible for Garcia leaving.

“I did not ask Heider to resign. I did not put pressure on Heider to resign. I did not threaten to fire Heider,” O’Hare said.

Garcia’s resignation comes two months after O’Hare formed an election integrity task force with the sheriff and district attorney aimed at investigating voter fraud.

A 2020 audit showed no substantial evidence of widespread fraud in Tarrant County.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Manny Ramirez said he learned of the resignation through local media and urged the election commission to move swiftly in finding a suitable replacement.

“Elections by nature are political and polarizing, but I don’t think the administration of those elections should be either," Ramirez said.

Ramirez, Brooks and Commissioner Alisa Simmons praised Garcia’s work for the county.

Commissioners also discussed a potential homestead exemption for Tarrant County residents.

A presentation by the budget director showed a 5% homestead exemption would offer an average savings of $34 to homeowners with a collective savings of $14-15 million to taxpayers and loss in revenue for the county.

No action was taken.

The discussion is slated to continue before court in mid-May to allow time to see what, if any, property tax relief is passed in the Texas legislature.