Tarrant County Launches Educational Effort During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office has created an annual educational effort to draw awareness to the prevalence of family violence.

According to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, family violence is the third most frequently committed offense in Tarrant County.

"Not in my county" occurs every October during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This year will be the fifth year of the campaign.

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office said it will share the message that family violence cannot be tolerated through photos and videos on social media and on signs displayed in yards across the county.

Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson created an Intimate Partner Violence unit in 2016 after 16 cases were reported. The team works to identify and prosecute violent family violence offenders, the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office said.

According to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, in 2018, the number of IPV murders decreased to seven, and in 2019, there were eight cases.

After the COVID-19 pandemic occurred and people were forced to stay home, 19 adults and two unborn babies were killed in IPV murders by the end of 2020, the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office said.

So far, six IPV murders have occurred this year. The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office said that number is lower, so far, than it was last year.

"No one should be hurt or live in fear of being hurt by someone they love," Sharen Wilson said. "This is a continuing problem in Tarrant County and one we are working on every day. We are aggressively prosecuting these cases. We are seeking justice for every victim in Tarrant County. We are their voices - and we will not be silenced."

To report a suspected incident of Intimate Partner Violence, call your local police department.

More information about "Not in my county" will be available on the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Facebook page at or on Twitter at @TarrantCountyDA.