Tarrant County Judicial Candidates Discuss Platform, Upcoming Election

With a month and a half to go, candidates for Tarrant County Judge are working the phones, attending events and delivering their respective messages. Deborah Peoples is the Democratic candidate and Tim O’Hare is the nominee for the Republican Party.

“You won’t find anybody running for office anywhere working as hard as I am right now,” said O’Hare.

O'Hare is an attorney who served as mayor in Farmers Branch and has also served as Tarrant County Republican Party Chairman.

“We are going to be strong on law enforcement, and we are going to make sure that no one ever has to move out of Tarrant county, anywhere in our county because property taxes are too high or crime is too high,” said O’Hare.

New business and creating jobs are also high priorities for O'Hare. He said he enjoyed doing that as mayor and wants to be at the table as Judge.

Democratic candidate Deborah Peoples said that residents want someone who will lead for the totality of the county.

“I am listening to what people say and that is what we are going to do when I am elected,” said Peoples.

Peoples said she is a mix of corporate and community. She was a vice president for AT&T and as Tarrant County Democratic Party Chairwoman.

“We are having conversations about what is important to you the voter and those are things like economic development. People want good jobs. They want to be able to take care of their family. They want things like good infrastructure, “ said Peoples.

Peoples added that education is a high priority.

This will be the first time in more than a decade that Tarrant County has a new judge since republican Judge Glen Whitley announced his retirement.