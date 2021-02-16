Tarrant County

Tarrant County Judge Asks for State, Federal Assistance a Day After Local Disaster Declaration

Judge Whitley signs local declaration of disaster Monday and sends letter to the governor asking for help

Tarrant County Judge Glenn Whitley penned a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asking for state and/or federal assistance to deal with February's winter storm.

Whitley's letter outlines all the issues caused by the ice, snow and freezing temperatures that have affected the safety and health needs of citizens.

"Damage to businesses, public works, utilities, and roads during the winter storm constitutes a public health and safety hazard. All Tarrant County cities have been affected by this winter storm. I have determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond Tarrant County’s capability to recover without supplementary State and/or Federal assistance."

The letter included a local declaration of disaster Whitley signed Monday.

