Tarrant County Jail Temporarily Decertified After Inmate Death, Unattended Inmate Birth

The Tarrant County Jail has been placed back in compliance with Jail Standards after temporarily losing certification due to the death of an inmate.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, an inmate died by suicide at the Tarrant County Jail in late April.

The death was reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and investigated by the Texas Rangers.

A review of the incident revealed that a required observation check had occurred late, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said.

Because of the missed check, the jail was found to be out of compliance with Jail Standards on May 21. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said this is a routine response when standards in a jail are found to be out of compliance.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, the jail submitted a plan of action to resolve the issue immediately, and was placed back in compliance on May 27.

Shortly after the death of the inmate in April, a Tarrant County Jail inmate gave birth unattended, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, the inmate gave birth alone in a cell on a medical floor on May 17.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said the inmate did not immediately disclose the birth, and the baby was discovered by a corrections officer soon after.

Both the mother and child were transported to local hospitals.

According to Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, though there is no indication of wrongdoing or misconduct by corrections staff, the incident involving the unattended birth is currently under investigation.