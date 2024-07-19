Tarrant County Jail medical director under fire for baby death

New court documents allege that new evidence shows the medical director of the Tarrant County Jail didn't act to prevent the death of a former inmate's baby, who was born in the jail.

A judge had dismissed the case filed by Chasity Congious and her guardian against Dr. Aaron Ivy Shaw back in April of 2023, but her team is now arguing that they've received new evidence showing that Dr. Shaw had knowledge of Congious' risky pregnancy and labor, but didn't help.

Congious was booked into Tarrant County jail back in 2020, after her family called Fort Worth Police hoping they'd involuntarily commit her to JPS Hospital, out of concerns about self-harm.

Instead, according to court documents, an officer arrested Congious for simple assault.

Congious has an intellectual disability and several mental health diagnoses, including schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type, psychosis, mood disorder, and delusions, according to court documents.

According to court records, during a routine pregnancy exam, Dr. Melanie Carter reported that Congious "did not respond to questions, would not be able to express her symptoms, and may not recognize when she went into labor."

Because of those risks, according to documents, Dr. Carter recommended Congious should be induced but Dr. Shaw did not immediately act.

The documents state that shortly after that checkup with Dr. Carter, her stomach began to hurt after breakfast and she thought she needed to use the bathroom. When that didn't relieve her pain, documents state that she "banged on the window of her cell for help."

Congious' attorney alleges that two correctional officers were supposed to be monitoring Congious, but did not respond to her banging. "As a result, Congious gave birth to her baby girl alone in the cell," the documents state.

One of the correctional officers came into Congious' cell at some point after she delivered her baby and called the paramedics after seeing the blood, according to court documents.

"Tragically, the baby girl was not breathing by that point and had only a faint heartbeat due to the umbilical cord wrapped around her tiny neck," the documents state, adding that the baby, named Zenorah, was taken off of life support 10 days later.

The new evidence, according to court documents, is an email report of inmates in the Female Infirmary sent to Dr. Shaw and others daily.

Congious' report, according to the documents, stated that she was experiencing abdominal cramps the morning she ended up giving birth. Congious' attorney argues that the email proves Dr. Shaw knew Congious was experiencing labor contractions before she gave birth.

Congious now lives with her mother and, her attorney Jarrett Adams said, has been diagnosed with postpartum psychosis. He said she still asks about her baby.

Adams said Dr. Shaw now has time to respond to the latest ruling to reopen the case.

Adams said they are prepared to take their case to trial but hope to settle.

Dr. Shaw is being represented by Fort Worth attorney Jordan Parker, who said his firm does not comment on pending litigation.