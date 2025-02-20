A 56-year-old woman who was in the custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office died Tuesday at a county hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, the inmate died while under medical care at John Peter Smith Hospital and, before being transferred to the hospital on Feb. 15, had been receiving 24/7 medical care at the jail.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as Kimberly Phillips. Online medical records from the medical examiner's office said an autopsy will be performed but that her cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The sheriff's office said the woman was taken into custody in Grand Prairie on Jan. 24 on outstanding felony warrants but did not reveal any information about her medical condition or why she was transported to the county hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, all in-custody deaths are reviewed by local, county and state agencies, including the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office jail staff, the TCSO Criminal Investigations Division, an outside law enforcement agency, JPS Medical Staff, The Texas Commission on Jail Standards, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Since 2017, more than 60 people have died while in custody at the Tarrant County jail, The Dallas Morning News reported in late November. Close to 70% of them were attributed to natural or medical causes, according to numbers released by the sheriff’s office.