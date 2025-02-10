Tarrant County inmate dies after attempted suicide

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says an inmate died after an attempted suicide over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, the 36-year-old was booked into the jail on Feb. 4 and died at John Peter Smith Hospital on Feb. 8 "following complications from an attempted suicide."

The sheriff's office said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday and that detention officers and JPS medical staff provided first aid immediately. The man was taken to JPS, where he died two days later.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's name and cause of death once his family has been notified.

The sheriff's office said during the booking process, detention officers "identified behavioral concerns, and the inmate was referred to Tarrant County MHMR for further assessment." The sheriff's office said the inmate was cleared by MHMR and "assigned housing per minimum jail standards."

On Feb. 6, the sheriff's office said the inmate was again screened by a mental health provider and "did not display any suicidal ideations and was cleared to remain in general population housing."

The sheriff's office said in 2024, detention officers intervened and prevented 390 attempts at suicide and that they have intervened in another 24 this year.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, "all in-custody deaths are reviewed and investigated by Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office jail staff, the TCSO Criminal Investigations Division, an outside law enforcement agency, in this case, the Texas Rangers, JPS Medical Staff, The Texas Commission on Jail Standards, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Texas Attorney General’s Office."

Since Sheriff Bill Waybourn took office in 2017, nearly 70 people have died while in the custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office. Waybourn has said previously that many of the deaths were from natural causes.