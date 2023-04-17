Tarrant County Elections Chief Resigns, Says Differences With County Judge Influenced Decision

In a move that came as a surprise to many, Tarrant County’s top elections official resigned from his position.

In a resignation letter obtained by NBC 5 Monday, Heider Garcia said differences with newly elected Judge Tim O’Hare influenced his decision.

Come June 23, Garcia will step down from his position as Tarrant County Elections Administrator, according to a resignation letter made public Monday afternoon.

In the letter addressed to Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare and County Administrator GK Maenius, Garcia thanked Maenius for his leadership and support.

Garcia addressed O’Hare as well, citing differences between the two of them on what he called a "formula" for "respect and zero politics."

His letter read in part:

“Judge O’Hare, my formula to ‘a quality transparent election’ stands on respect and zero politics; compromising on these values is not an option for me. You made it clear in our last meeting that your formula is different, thus my decision to leave.”

Allison Campolo, President of the Tarrant County Democratic Party, said she had no warning of Garcia’s decision.

“I definitely did not see it coming and we are definitely sad,” Campolo said.

She said she did speak with Garcia briefly after getting word of his resignation. She told NBC 5 he did not say much more to her than what was already in the resignation letter.

“He really didn’t say much, just that he’s no longer able to work with Judge Tim O’Hare and that was it,” she said.

She said her message to Tarrant County voters during this transition is to remain engaged.

“We need folks to keep their eyes open, their ears open for who Judge O’Hare’s picks might be,” said Campolo.

Campolo released a statement following the news. The statement read in part:

“Garcia has provided transparency in voting processes and has communicated those voting procedures clearly to the public.”

O’Hare, a Republican, won the Nov. 8 election, defeating Democrat Deborah Peoples.

In February, O’Hare formed an Election Integrity Task Force along with Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and District Attorney Phil Sorrells that was dedicated to investigating voter fraud. However, a 2020 audit of the Tarrant County process showed no substantial evidence of widespread fraud.

In a statement to NBC 5, O’Hare did not directly address Garcia’s claim about a difference in values but said he will soon start the process of hiring a new administrator.

O’Hare’s statement reads in part:

“I want nothing more than quality, transparent elections in Tarrant County… Mr. Garcia voluntarily resigned his position, and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Garcia’s remaining time in the position will allow him to oversee the May 6 joint elections and any potential runoffs. Calls to Garcia for additional comment have gone unanswered.

O’Hare says he will call a meeting with the County Elections Commission in the coming days to discuss next steps.