Tarrant County District Attorney Sharon Wilson Says She Will Not Seek Reelection

Tarrant County District Attorney Sharon Wilson has announced that she will not be seeking another term in 2022.

Wilson took office as the Criminal District Attorney of Tarrant County in January 2015. She was the first woman to hold the office in Tarrant County.

"When I first ran for the position, I pledged to serve you by being transparent, accessible and ethical while following and upholding the letter of the law," Wilson said in a statement. "I committed to modernizing the office by reorganizing its resources and creating new specialized units to meet the changes in our society. Today, I feel confident that our mission has been achieved."

During her time as District Attorney, she oversaw the enhancement of public safety through the creation of specialized teams such as Elder Financial Fraud and Intimate Partner Violence.

"We have encouraged rehabilitation for deserving first-time, non-violent offenders through our Deferred Prosecution Program," Wilson said. "We have worked to earn the public’s trust through transparency by creating the first District Attorney office’s Annual Report in Texas. We educated victims of crimes and other members of the public by creating the Citizen Prosecutor Academy.

As Tarrant County District Attorney, Wilson worked to develop comprehensive Discovery Compliance protocols for law enforcement agencies and crime labs, the first such policies in Texas.

She also founded Tarrant County's first Conviction Integrity Unit to guarantee fair prosecution, one of only 17 in the nation at the time of its founding.

