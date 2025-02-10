Tarrant County

Tarrant County, six others dismissed from in-custody death civil suit

In April 2024, Anthony Johnson Jr died after a struggle with detention officers at the Tarrant County Jail

By NBCDFW Staff

Anthony Johnson
NBCDFW.com

A judge dismissed Tarrant County and six other defendants from a civil suit over the death of an inmate at the Tarrant County Jail.

Anthony Johnson Jr died while in custody in April 2024 after a struggle with detention officers outside of his cell.

Johnson's family argued that the county and 15 others were liable for his death. Six people and the county were removed on Friday, Feb. 7. Nine people are still named in the lawsuit.

Surveillance video from the jail showed an officer placing his knee on Johnson's back to restrain him. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office later ruled Johnson’s death a homicide.

Two Tarrant County jailers, Rafael Moreno and Joel Garcia, were indicted last summer on murder charges for their roles in Johnson's death.

