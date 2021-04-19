Tarrant County

Tarrant County DA Extends Help During National Crime Victims' Rights Week

After suffering a violent crime, many victims are in shock, scared or angry; National Crime Victims' Rights Week aims to educate victims on the support they have following a crime

By Demetrius Harper

Tarrant County Admin building
NBC 5 News

National Crime Victims' Rights Week runs April 18-24 and the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office wants to remind victims of crimes that advocates are available to work on their behalf and help them through the criminal justice system.

This week the crucial work of victim advocates will be highlighted throughout social media and through the national theme: "Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities."

"It's bad enough that people have been victims of violent crime," Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said. "We don't want them to struggle through the criminal justice process as well. Victim advocates, or liaisons, will be with them every step of the way. We stand ready to listen to victims and help them. We are their voice in the legal system."

Additionally, county leaders, police chiefs, victims advocates, and many people in their office will wear blue silicone bracelets imprinted with the phrase, "Every Step of the Way" to show support.

Teams of victim advocates are at local police departments, the Criminal District Attorney's Office, the Community Supervision and Corrections Department, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Victim advocates are important in Tarrant County and have been since the Criminal District Attorney's Office first staffed a team of Victim Assistance Coordinators in the 1980s before Texas law ever required them.

For more information about victim services at the CDA, visit cda.tarrantcounty.com and click the Services and Information button.

For more information about National Crime Victims' Rights Week, click here.

Tarrant County, victim

Tarrant Countyvictim
