Tarrant County District Attorney's Office

Tarrant County COVID case backlog decreased by 10% in five months under new DA

Murder and capital murder backlogged cases decreased by 19%

By Sara Hummadi

NBC 5 News

The Tarrant County District Attorney's office has announced a decrease in cases that were backlogged due to COVID restrictions.

Since District Attorney Phil Sorrells took office on Jan. 1, the case backlog decreased from 38,625 to 34,908, according to a June 1 report. That's a 9.8% decrease over the course of five months.

For cases of capital murder and murder, the DA's office solved 91 backlogged cases out of 482, an 18.8% decrease.

According to the DA's office, the caseload peak was 48,106 two years ago.

NBC 5 spoke with Tarrant County judges on how they were going to address that peak in August 2021.

This article tagged under:

Tarrant County District Attorney's OfficeTarrant County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us