Tarrant County COVID case backlog decreased by 10% in five months under new DA

The Tarrant County District Attorney's office has announced a decrease in cases that were backlogged due to COVID restrictions.

Since District Attorney Phil Sorrells took office on Jan. 1, the case backlog decreased from 38,625 to 34,908, according to a June 1 report. That's a 9.8% decrease over the course of five months.

For cases of capital murder and murder, the DA's office solved 91 backlogged cases out of 482, an 18.8% decrease.

According to the DA's office, the caseload peak was 48,106 two years ago.

NBC 5 spoke with Tarrant County judges on how they were going to address that peak in August 2021.