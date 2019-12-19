Tarrant County Contractor Pleads Guilty to Theft of Property

A contractor is going to prison for cheating Tarrant County homeowners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Randy Wayne Sprinkle, 54, plead guilty to theft of property in an amount greater than $300,000 and misapplication of fiduciary funds for remodeling projects involving more than a dozen victims over the last six years.

Sprinkle was sentenced to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay $854,000 in restitution by 396th District Court Judge George Gallagher.

Sprinkle admitted that he had taken hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly customers who contracted him to do remodeling projects that he either never finished, or abandoned in shambles.

Some of the named victims were unable to testify against Sprinkle because they died prior to trial.

One elderly Tarrant County resident hired Sprinkle to make handicapped modifications to a downstairs room in her house for her ailing husband who could no longer climb the stairs to the second floor.

The work was never completed, the resident's husband died, and the house remains in serious disrepair.