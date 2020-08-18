Tarrant County Considering Ariel Spraying for Mosquitoes

Tuesday morning during Tarrant County Commissioner's Court, the public health director laid out concerns with the number of mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus.

"First thing I'm worried about is mosquito activity. Certainly, the positivity rate for mosquitoes has been pretty high in Tarrant County," said Vinny Taneja, the Tarrant County Public Health Director. "We hit a high of almost 60 percent of mosquito pools getting positive in northeast Tarrant county for the entire county 40 percent was positive."

He said the county has "upped" its ground spraying efforts to three nights in a row around a one-mile radius where mosquito traps are.

Tenaja said they're asking all of their cities and individuals to help out with spraying as well. He believes it is working but says the numbers are still high.

"In the northeast, we are down to 50% positivity rate and in the rest of the county around 35 percent, but we are still pretty high and it's staying high for a long time," Tenaja said.

He said it translates into infected mosquitoes biting people and they have seen cases "ramp" up.

"Last week when I spoke to commissioner's court we only had two cases and one was a death, well today we have nine cases, seven of those came within a period of two days, yesterday and today, so that's concerning that we're starting and upward trend," he said.

Taneja said they're seeing more severe cases versus mild and believe people who have a symptom of a fever may think they have COVID-19. He said people may get tested, receive negative results then stay home. Taneja is worried there may be under-reporting.

Public health officials are reminding people to remove standing water, limit time outdoors at night, and if you have to be outside, wear long sleeves and insect repellent.