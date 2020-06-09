Tarrant County Commissioners Vote to Remove Confederate Monument

Following nearly two hours of public comments, commissioners in Tarrant County have voted to remove a marker dedicated to Confederate war soldiers and their descendants.

The monument that was in question currently sits in front of the historic courthouse in downtown Fort Worth. It was erected in 1953 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The vote was 4 to 0 for removal, with Commissioner J.D. Johnson of Precinct 4 abstaining to vote.

Commissioner Roy Brooks of Precinct 1 urged staff to find a temporary spot to hold until “we can find an appropriate spot to display it in a historical context.”

“This is not a monument to America,” Commissioner Brooks said. “It’s a monument to those who took up arms against America.”

Some of the public comments made in court were done in-person, with speakers making their stance before the commissioners. Others were done via phone, while some had their written comments sent it and read on their behalf.

Chaplain Rich Stoglin spoke before the commissioners, arguing the monument should not be removed.

He told NBC 5, he would support adding historical context or annotations to it, but was concerned history could be rewritten with removal.

“This monument is not to be celebrated but serves as a reminder of the pain and agony it caused,” Stoglin told commissioners. “Today, our most clear and imminent danger is not a historical monument from our past but crack houses in many neighborhoods that are our present. Remove them first.”

Judge Whitley clarified the vote of removing the monument does not mean it will be destroyed. Instead, it would be moved elsewhere that is not public property in Tarrant County.

It is unclear exactly when it could be removed. The estimated cost is not known at this time, but Whitley said it will come with one.