Tarrant County College's Northwest Campus closed Monday

Tarrant County College's Northwest Campus is closed Monday, Sept. 11 due to a power outage.

The college made the announcement at about 7:15 a.m. Monday, adding on-campus events and activities are also canceled.

In-person classes and student services will be remote. The Erma C. Johnson Hadley Northwest Center of Excellence for Aviation, Transportation and Logistics (CEATL) will remain open.

The Northwest Campus is located at 4801 Marine Creek Parkway in Fort Worth.

