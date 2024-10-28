Tarrant County College teacher wins National Chef Educator of the Year

Tarrant County College Culinary Arts Program Coordinator Chef Katrina Warner has had one major career goal for years: to win the American Culinary Federation Chef Educator of the Year award.

This year, Warner did just that.

"It's a pretty big deal," Warner said, smiling. "I didn't know how much it was going to be when I first decided to start competing."

Warner won regional and state competitions before winning the coveted national award. She had 50 minutes to give a lesson, demonstrate a cooking technique, and plate her meal for the judges. Warner didn't leave anything to chance.

"I brought a frozen chicken in my suitcase to Arizona for this competition," Warner said laughing. "That's how serious it was. I mean, oh, it was a lot! It was so stressful."

Warner is the coordinator and a teacher for TCC's accredited culinary program.

"I've been working here for 22 years, and I still have people say, oh, I didn't know you had a culinary program," Warner said, hoping her gold medal would help raise the profile. "Well, I would hope it would bring some more knowledge about our program."

Warner says she loves teaching students and watching them grow.

"I love my job," Warner said. "Everyone who's serious about being a chef or being in culinary for their career, they want to do things for others. So it's a giving to others. It's saying, here's my heart poured out onto a plate. This is what I've created for you, and I hope you enjoy it."