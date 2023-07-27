Tarrant County attorney murdered in home, remembered as ‘fixture' at courthouse

Police in Saginaw are investigating the shooting death of a Tarrant County woman, whose friends and peers are remembering as a prominent attorney.

Saginaw Police Chief Russell Ragsdale said officers responded to a home on the 200 block of Lottie Lane in Saginaw around 10 p.m. Monday in reference to a woman with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they found Kimberly Knapp, 46, lying on a bed with a single gunshot wound to her upper chest.

Knapp was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

During the investigation, Chief Ragsdale said evidence left investigators to believe 32-year-old Rance Ray Magby was responsible for Knapp’s death.

Ragsdale declined to speak on the case on camera or disclose specifics on the evidence so far, but he said Knapp was dating Magby and he was the only other occupant of the home.

Criminal Defense Attorney Benson Varghese previously served as president of the Tarrant County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, which he said Knapp had been a part of.

“Kim Knapp, I would say, [was known] by every defense attorney in town and every prosecutor in town. She was a fixture at the courthouse. She was there every day. She was known for being passionate in the defense of her clients,” Varghese said. “The most compelling thing about Kimberly Knapp was her desire to do the very best for her clients and to be a great attorney.”

Knapp’s family provided the following statement to NBC 5:

“Our hearts are shattered by the sudden and senseless loss of our precious Kim. Nothing will ever replace her beautiful smile, sharp and funny wit, and the wonderful way she made us feel. We love you Kim always and forever. Your memory will live on with us for eternity.”

According to Chief Ragsdale, the suspect is being held on a murder charge with a bond set at $500,000. It is unclear whether he has obtained an attorney.