Tarrant County Announces Upcoming COVID-19 Registration Events

Tarrant County will host a series of events from March to May to help Texans register for the COVID-19 vaccine after Texas' decision to expand vaccine distribution to all adults is scheduled to go into effect Monday, March 29.

"Now that vaccines are open to all adults, we must do whatever we can to get Tarrant County residents registered," Tarrant County precinct 1 commissioner Roy Charles Brooks said. "These events give us another opportunity to go out into our community and reach those who may have been overlooked or need help signing up."

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Tarrant County registration events are:

March 25- 3 p.m to 7 p.m. : Tarrant County College South Campus: 5301 Campus Dr., Fort Worth, Tx. 76119

: Tarrant County College South Campus: 5301 Campus Dr., Fort Worth, Tx. 76119 March 31- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Tarrant County Charles F. Griffin Subcourthouse: 3500 Miller Ave., Fort Worth, Tx. 76119

Tarrant County Charles F. Griffin Subcourthouse: 3500 Miller Ave., Fort Worth, Tx. 76119 April 10- 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.: Texas Wesleyan University: 1201 Wesleyan St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76105

Texas Wesleyan University: 1201 Wesleyan St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76105 April 12- 3 -7 p.m.: Samaria Baptist Church: 4000 E. Berry St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76105

Samaria Baptist Church: 4000 E. Berry St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76105 April 15- 3-7 p.m.: Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus East: 245 E. Belknap St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76102

Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus East: 245 E. Belknap St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76102 April 17- 11 a.m.-3 pm.: Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus East: 245 E. Belknap St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76102

Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus East: 245 E. Belknap St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76102 April 19- 3-7 p.m.: Como First Missionary Baptist Church: 5228 Goodman Ave., Fort Worth, Tx. 76107

Como First Missionary Baptist Church: 5228 Goodman Ave., Fort Worth, Tx. 76107 April 24- 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Los Pastores Panaderia: 3812 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76105

Los Pastores Panaderia: 3812 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76105 April 26- 3-7 p.m.: Great Commission Baptist Church: 7700 McCart Ave., Fort Worth, Tx., 76133

Great Commission Baptist Church: 7700 McCart Ave., Fort Worth, Tx., 76133 May 3- 3-7 p.m.: Baker Chapel AME: 1050 E. Humbolt St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76104

Baker Chapel AME: 1050 E. Humbolt St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76104 May 8- time pending : Fiesta Supermarket: 4245 E. Berry St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76105

: Fiesta Supermarket: 4245 E. Berry St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76105 May 10- 3-7 p.m.: First St. John Cathedral: 2401 E. Berry St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76105

First St. John Cathedral: 2401 E. Berry St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76105 May 15- time pending: El Rancho Supermercado: 4812 South Freeway, Fort Worth, Tx. 76115

Individuals can also register online here.