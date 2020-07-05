Tarrant County Adds 3 Deaths, 585 Coronavirus Cases After Holiday Break in Reporting

After a two day hiatus in reporting, Tarrant County Public Health has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include an additional 585 new cases and three deaths.

The county had not reported any new cases on Friday or Saturday because of the Fourth of July holiday, and said the new numbers added Sunday only reflected cases reported through Thursday.

Cases reported between Friday and Sunday will be reflected in Monday's count, according to the health department.

The three people who died were residents of Arlington, Mansfield and White Settlement. Additional details about the deaths had not been released.

New cases were added in Arlington, Azle, Bedford, Benbrook, Blue Mound, Burleson, Colleyville, Crowley, Euless, Everman, Forest Hill, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Haltom City, Hurst, Keller, Lake Worth, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Pantego, River Oaks, Saginaw, Sansom Park, Southlake, Watauga, White Settlement and unincorporated Tarrant County. Of the cases, 45 have not been assigned a city.

Between Wednesday and Saturday, the county saw an increase in the percentage of occupied hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients from 8% to 11%, the highest the number has been.

Of the 5,683 available hospital beds in the county, 3,874 beds, or 68%, were occupied as of Saturday.

Since April, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the county has been creeping up. On April 1, there were 129 confirmed patients in the hospital and 55 were in ICU beds. On Saturday, that number was at 533 confirmed patients and 139 in ICU beds.

The percentage of occupied hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients crept back up to 14% on Saturday, tying Wednesday for the highest the number has been. The percentage had dipped down to 12% on Thursday.

The Federal Medical Center Fort Worth, which houses inmates who are older or who have underlying health conditions, reported its 12th death related to the coronavirus.

Robert Hague-Rogers had been negative for the virus following tests on April 21 and 23, but began having shortness of breath and was seen by health services staff April 27.

He was taken to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation. Hague-Rogers never tested positive for the coronavirus, but had a positive antibody test, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

Hague-Rogers, who had long-term pre-existing medical conditions, died Friday, officials said.

He had been sentenced to 120-months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit theft or embezzlement from an employee benefit plan and conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud. Hague-Rogers had been at the Fort Worth prison since may 9, 2013.

The facility currently houses 1,351 male inmates. Of the 823 inmates who have been tested for the coronavirus, 597 have tested positive and 580 have recovered, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Twenty inmates and two staff members have open cases.

It is not clear whether all the cases at the prison are included in Sunday's total provided by the county's health department.

Tarrant County has reported 14,008 cases, 236 deaths and 5,618 recoveries.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.