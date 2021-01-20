Tarrant County

Tarrant Area Food Bank's Mega Mobile Market Returns to Herman Clark Stadium

The Mega Mobile Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5201 CA Roberson Boulevard

Alanna Quillen NBC 5

Tarrant Area Food Bank's Mega Mobile Market will return to Herman Clark Stadium this Friday.

The Mega Mobile Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5201 CA Roberson Boulevard.

According to TAFB, the food bank will have the help of the Army National Guard, which will be deployed to TAFB through at least the end of January.

Families can expect to receive a variety of nutrition food, though the specific contents what each family receives depends on TAFB's product availability, TAFB said.

TAFB said the term "Mega Mobile Market" refers to distribution events that are able to serve 500 or more families.

The food bank is seeking volunteers to assist with registration, traffic control, and food distribution. Volunteer can sign up at tafb.galaxydigital.com.

According to TAFB, these events are designed to serve any and all residents of the Tarrant area community who are in need of food assistance, and anyone whose access to nutritious food has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

