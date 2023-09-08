tarrant area food bank

Tarrant Area Food Bank's Mega Mobile event returns, set to hit one millionth meal milestone

TAFB's Hunger Action Month Mega Mobile Event returns on Friday

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

Tarrant Area Food Bank's Mega Mobile returned to Herman Clark Memorial Stadium Friday.

TAFB began its partnership with Hello Fresh in 2021 to hand out Meals With Meaning kits during Mega Mobile events, according to TAFB. This week, the food bank said Hello Fresh will reach a milestone of one million meal kits handed out.

Mega Mobile events began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the first Mega Mobile Market was held in White Settlement. Over 750 families were able to take home fresh food, according to TAFB.

You can volunteer with the food bank here.

