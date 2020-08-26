Tarrant Area Food Bank, Wells Fargo to Distribute 140,000 Meals

The Tarrant Area Food Bank and Wells Fargo will start a drive-through food distribution program Wednesday that will provide an estimated 140,000 meals to Tarrant County families, the company said.

Named the "Wells Fargo Drive-Up Food Bank program," the food distribution will occur every Wednesday at a Wells Fargo branch in Haltom City, beginning Aug. 26 and ending Oct. 7.

Each food distribution will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“We are very grateful that Wells Fargo stepped up and offered their support,” said Julie Butner, President and CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank, in a statement. “This collaboration will help Tarrant Area Food Bank feed the Haltom City community in a time when the need continues to grow both there and throughout our 13 county service area."

At the food distribution site, 4900 E Belknap Street in Haltom City, people will remain in their vehicles while volunteers from the Tarrant Area Food Bank place groceries in trunks, Wells Fargo said.

Wells Fargo estimated more than 300 families are expected to come each of the seven weeks.