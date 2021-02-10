Tarrant Area Food Bank to Host Virtual Food Drive

After a 2020 cancellation, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is bringing back its annual signature food drive event, Empty Bowls, this time with a virtual twist.

"Empty Bowls is our signature donor event that was canceled due to concern for the pandemic, but this year it's back, re-invented and focused on immediately impacting those in need in our 13-county service area," President and Chief Executive Officer of TAFB, Julie Butner said.

Donors are encouraged to sponsor boxes of foods for families in an online fundraiser hosted by Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB).

Every donation gets donors a free handcrafted bowl designed by artists in the area.

The funds raised are expected to feed 3,000 families at the Empty Bowls Mega Mobile Market on Thursday, March 25. Donors will be able to participate in the TAFB Donor Appreciation Event and pick up their bowl the next day, Friday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"This event carries so many fond memories for me and my staff. While we know someday it will be back in person, for now, we want to be involved wherever we can to promote the community to continue its involvement by giving online," Chef and Restauranteur, Jon Bonnell said.

Donors can RSVP for the event using the TAFB donation website.