The Tarrant Area Food Bank is set to assist those in need this holiday season with its Mega Mobile Market Events scheduled until Christmas Eve, including one event in Denton.

Mega Mobile Markets serve all residents who need food assistance. No identification or documentation is required and all are welcome to receive food at these Happy Healthy Holiday markets.

Tarrant Area Food Bank previously provided over 2 million plus pounds of food last year though it was not enough to meet the needs of food-insecure residents in Denton County. This year, Denton County will be a top priority for TAFB events as the community continues to grow.

The Mega Mobile Market events for December are scheduled as follows:

