The Tarrant Area Food Bank is hosting a back-to-school mega mobile event in Arlington on Tuesday.

The distribution will take place on Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Prius Lot F at Globe Like Park.

The food bank is providing 110 pounds of food per family, which includes fresh produce, dairy, protein, and non-perishables.

The distribution will also include a fully loaded backpack with school supplies for every elementary school-aged child.

Backpack supplies are limited, the food bank said.