Tarrant Area Food Bank to Hold Additional Distribution Events in Response to Winter Storms

Tarrant Area Food Bank has announced that it will continue to hold mass distribution events in response to last week's winter storms.

The distribution events will begin on Thursday, Feb. 18.

According to Tarrant Area Food Bank, though most citizens of the Tarrant Area have their power back, last week's storms have left many families in food crisis due to loss of work, unexpected expenses, and lack of food resources.

The distribution events will be open to the public and are intended for anyone who needs food assistance, the Tarrant Area Food Bank said.

Tarrant Area Food Bank said that the Texas Rangers and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation are working in partnership with Thursday's event.

The event on Thursday, Feb. 25, will be a special distribution at Globe Life Field in Parking Lot M, near the corner of AT&T Way and Nolan Ryan Expressway from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tarrant Area Food Bank's Weekly Mega Mobile Market will occur on Friday, Feb. 26, at Herman Clark Stadium from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To volunteer to assist with registration, traffic control, and food distribution, visit tafb.galaxydigital.com