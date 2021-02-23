Tarrant County

Tarrant Area Food Bank to Hold Additional Distribution Events in Response to Winter Storms

The distribution events are intended for anyone who needs food assistance

Hundreds of cars were lined up outside of the Tarrant Area Food Bank's distribution center on Thursday waiting for emergency food boxes provided by the food bank.
NBC 5

Tarrant Area Food Bank has announced that it will continue to hold mass distribution events in response to last week's winter storms.

The distribution events will begin on Thursday, Feb. 18.

According to Tarrant Area Food Bank, though most citizens of the Tarrant Area have their power back, last week's storms have left many families in food crisis due to loss of work, unexpected expenses, and lack of food resources.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

DeSoto 1 hour ago

2 Children, Ages 1 and 2 Years Old, Die After DeSoto House Fire Tuesday Morning: FD

The distribution events will be open to the public and are intended for anyone who needs food assistance, the Tarrant Area Food Bank said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tarrant Area Food Bank said that the Texas Rangers and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation are working in partnership with Thursday's event.

The event on Thursday, Feb. 25, will be a special distribution at Globe Life Field in Parking Lot M, near the corner of AT&T Way and Nolan Ryan Expressway from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tarrant Area Food Bank's Weekly Mega Mobile Market will occur on Friday, Feb. 26, at Herman Clark Stadium from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 

To volunteer to assist with registration, traffic control, and food distribution, visit tafb.galaxydigital.com

This article tagged under:

Tarrant Countywinter stormtarrant area food bank
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us