Tarrant Area Food Bank to Distribute Meals Tuesday at Six Flags

The Tarrant Area Food Bank expects to provide food for up to 1,500 North Texas families Tuesday during another Mega Mobile market event.

This week's event will be held at Six Flags Over Texas on Dec. 14 between 9 a.m. and noon. Families looking to pick up food should enter the park's main entrance.

The food bank said the food kits are packed with nutritious food, meal kits, fresh produce, and dairy items.

This distribution event is the final of four events to take place at Six Flags Over Texas since September. Another Mega Mobile market is scheduled for Dec. 21 at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth.

The TAFB serves about one million meals each week. If you need food, you can find it here. If you'd like to make a donation to the TAFB, click here.

