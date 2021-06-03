Mega Mobile Markets, a mass food distribution event held by the Tarrant Area Food Bank, will continue through the summer at Herman Clark Stadium, including one this Friday, June 4.

TAFB extended an agreement with Fort Worth ISD to continue to hold food distributions at Herman Clark Stadium through the month of August, the food bank said in a press release Thursday.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mega Mobile Markets will be held all but one Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at Herman Clark Stadium, at 5201 CA Roberson Boulevard, this summer on the following dates:

June 4, 11, 25

July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27

The food distribution is is designed to serve anyone who needs food assistance, the Tarrant Area Food Bank said. The food bank also said Herman Clark Stadium is one of its most consistent distribution locations of the past year.

A previous Mega Mobile Market was held in May at AT&T Stadium, where TAFB served an estimated 3,500 families.

TAFB also held a farmers market in Fort Worth Thursday morning, allowing residents in a food desert the chance to get fresh, local produce. A list of upcoming farmers markets can be found here.