Fort Worth

Tarrant Area Food Bank to Continue Friday Food Distributions Through Summer

Mega Mobile Markets will continue this Friday, June 4 at Herman Clark Stadium and run every week through August

The cars lined up at AT&T Stadium Tuesday morning for food distribution in honor of mothers. The 'Meals for Moms Mega Mobile Market' was put on by the Tarrant Area Food Bank in partnership with AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, and Arlington Police and Fire Departments.
NBC 5 News

Mega Mobile Markets, a mass food distribution event held by the Tarrant Area Food Bank, will continue through the summer at Herman Clark Stadium, including one this Friday, June 4.

TAFB extended an agreement with Fort Worth ISD to continue to hold food distributions at Herman Clark Stadium through the month of August, the food bank said in a press release Thursday.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mega Mobile Markets will be held all but one Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at Herman Clark Stadium, at 5201 CA Roberson Boulevard, this summer on the following dates:

  • June 4, 11, 25
  • July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
  • Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27

The food distribution is is designed to serve anyone who needs food assistance, the Tarrant Area Food Bank said. The food bank also said Herman Clark Stadium is one of its most consistent distribution locations of the past year.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Garland 1 hour ago

High-Speed Chase Spanning Multiple Cities Has Wild Ending in McKinney

Dallas 3 hours ago

Dallas Man Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime Charges for Targeting Gay Men on Dating App

A previous Mega Mobile Market was held in May at AT&T Stadium, where TAFB served an estimated 3,500 families.

TAFB also held a farmers market in Fort Worth Thursday morning, allowing residents in a food desert the chance to get fresh, local produce. A list of upcoming farmers markets can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthtarrant area food bankMega Mobile Market
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us