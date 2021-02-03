Tarrant Area Food Bank Seeks Volunteers; Mega Mobile Market Continues This Week

Again this Friday the Tarrant Area Food Bank will hold a Mega Mobile Market where they will distribute hundreds of free, nutritious meals to anyone who stops by.

The latest Mega Mobile Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herman Clark Stadium at 5201 CA Roberson Boulevard in Fort Worth. Anyone whose access to nutritious food has been impacted by the pandemic is asked to come and receive boxes of food.

Families can expect to receive a variety of items, though what each family receives depends on product availability.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank has been providing meals to families through the Mega Mobile Market since Sept. 4, 2020. They originally planned to provide meals for at least 1,500 families dealing with unemployment and food scarcity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of families served during subsequent events grew by the thousands.

During January, approximately 7,000 families received food from the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

The National Guard and the Tarrant Area Food Bank teamed up Friday, to hand out hundreds of boxes of food to families in need.

Tarrant Area Food Bank Seeks Volunteers

For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, volunteers are now able to return to TAFB's Distribution Center.

TAFB is seeking volunteers to help with tasks like sorting food items and packing emergency boxes for distribution events, such as TAFB's Mega Mobile Market.

Sign up to volunteer at tafb.galaxydigital.com.

TAFB makes it their mission to continue to provide access to nutritious food to as many people as possible across 13 counties in North Texas. The Mega Mobile Market has now been proven to be a highly effective distribution model to give out food at a more rapid rate.

TAFB has said their goal is to have people spread the word about these events as far as possible to ensure that no family goes hungry, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.