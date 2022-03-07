Tarrant Area Food Bank Releases Spring Break Mobile Distribution Schedule

For many, Spring Break means taking time from school and going on vacation, but for a lot of Tarrant County residents, it means families are left to worry about what to eat during the holiday.

On Monday, the Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) released dates in which families in the community can stop by one of their mobile sites to pick up food.

The mobile food banks were created in response to the food crisis faced during the pandemic and have since partnered with local organizations to help distribute food to those in need.

Below is the schedule to find a mobile site nearest you:

Mar. 8: Six Flags Over Texas (Main Entrance) Where: 2201 E. Road to Six Flags Arlington, TX 76011 Time: 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Mar. 9: Herman Clark Where: 5201 CA Roberson Fort Worth, TX 76119 Time: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Mar. 10: TAFB West Where: 112 Winner's Circle Weatherford, TX 76087 Time: 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Mar. 12: TAFB Where: 2600 Cullen Fort Worth, TX 76107 Time: 2:00-4:00 p.m.



For more information on additional distribution locations visit www.TAFB.org/find-food.