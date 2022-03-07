tarrant area food bank

Tarrant Area Food Bank Releases Spring Break Mobile Distribution Schedule

The mobile pantries are open to Tarrant County residents in need

NBCUniversal, Inc.

For many, Spring Break means taking time from school and going on vacation, but for a lot of Tarrant County residents, it means families are left to worry about what to eat during the holiday.

On Monday, the Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) released dates in which families in the community can stop by one of their mobile sites to pick up food.

The mobile food banks were created in response to the food crisis faced during the pandemic and have since partnered with local organizations to help distribute food to those in need.

Below is the schedule to find a mobile site nearest you:

  • Mar. 8: Six Flags Over Texas (Main Entrance)
    • Where: 2201 E. Road to Six Flags Arlington, TX 76011
    • Time: 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
  • Mar. 9: Herman Clark
    • Where: 5201 CA Roberson Fort Worth, TX 76119
    • Time: 6:00-8:00 p.m.
  • Mar. 10: TAFB West
    • Where: 112 Winner's Circle Weatherford, TX 76087
    • Time: 5:30-7:00 p.m.
  • Mar. 12: TAFB
    • Where: 2600 Cullen Fort Worth, TX 76107
    • Time: 2:00-4:00 p.m.

For more information on additional distribution locations visit www.TAFB.org/find-food.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

tarrant area food bankFort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us