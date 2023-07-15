tarrant area food bank

Tarrant Area Food Bank receives $100K grant to combat child hunger

The grant will go towards combatting summer hunger for kids that rely on free school lunches

By Sara Hummadi

Food insecurity during the summer affects children all across the Tarrant area.

As schools are not in session, those that rely on free and reduced breakfast and lunch are missing the meals they would rely on.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank received a $100,000 grant from Albertsons/Tom Thumb Foundation's Nourishing Neighbors Program to combat this issue.

"It could not have come at a more critical time in the year," Albertsons Companies Foundation said in a statement. "Summer hunger sees hundreds of thousands of children, within their 13-county service area, in need of food, as families are being hit even harder this summer due to SNAP reductions and the on-going inflation crisis."

The food bank has worked alongside Fort Worth ISD to establish 61 food pantries in school that operate during the summer, according to TAFB. This grant will allow them to invest more money in similar projects.

The Albertsons Companies Foundation contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including over $40 million through TAFB's Nourishing Neighbors Program in 2022, according to a statement.

