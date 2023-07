The Tarrant Area Food Bank is raising money with peach-themed food samples on Thursday in Parker County.

They call it "Peaches in the Warehouse." It's the second annual peaches fundraiser the food bank has held.

Guests travel on a self-guided, progressive food experience through the Tarrant Area Food Bank West to learn more about the need in the community and how they can be a part of fighting hunger. Tarrant Area Food Bank, on their website

Guests will be able to sample peach-themed bites while learning about food insecurity in that community.

The event will take place in Weatherford from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are one for $30 or two tickets for $50. You can buy them here.