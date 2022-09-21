Tarrant Area Food Bank Prepares for Holiday Season, Major Expansion Project

The city of Fort Worth is pledging COVID relief money from the federal government to help a local food bank serve more people than ever before.

Tarrant Area Food Bank is in the process of creating what is being called an “agricultural hub," the first of its kind in our area.

In just a matter of months, an 80,000-square-foot empty warehouse across the street from TAFB will be transformed into a produce hub, processing fresh fruits, and vegetables for countless hungry families across the entire region.

Right now, the Fort Worth City Council is in the process of approving $3 million from the American Rescue Plan to go toward this effort. That's one-time grant money issued by the Biden administration to cities and counties across the country to help build the country back after the pandemic.

The Council's commitment is just one of the final pieces coming together.

TAFB said demand from hungry families has grown to new heights during the pandemic. Inflation has made it worse.

"We are seeing just as many people right now needing support as we saw at the height of the pandemic,” said Julie Butner, CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank. "It's unfortunate. We just have not seen a reduction in people in need. And I think it's directly attributed to this inflation that we're seeing."

They need to expand but the property is hard to come by, much less affordable.

Luckily, Feeding America – the parent non-profit to many of the large food banks here in Texas – asked TAFB, before the pandemic, if it could serve as a regional hub for processing produce for families in north Texas and beyond. It’s proximity to farmers and interstates in the area made it an ideal location.

TAFB just needed to find the funding and space to make it happen.

In another stroke of luck, a warehouse space directly across the street from TAFB’s headquarters became available and work began recently to acquire it. It will cost about $15 million to purchase and renovate it up to safety standards, including adding refrigeration to process and hold produce in massive amounts. It will take about nine to 12 months of build-out before it’s operational.

"Many community members who are food insecure, do not have access to fresh produce because of its cost. Or because they're living in a food desert, where there isn't a grocery store to give them fresh produce,” said Butner. “And of course, there's a direct correlation between health and wellness and access to fresh produce – and also to the top five chronic diseases in the United States."

Right now, only 30 percent of TAFB’s product is fresh produce. With this hub, it will grow to more than 50 percent.

"Those who are food insecure don't typically have access to fresh produce, it's expensive and it's hard to come by. And this will ensure that our neighbors always have access,” Butner said.

Additionally, the produce hub will allow TAFB to acquire more products for hungry families in new ways.

"Our neighbors in adjoining states like Oklahoma – the food bank there has a beef packing facility. And in Arkansas, they have a chicken packing facility. So by bringing in excess produce, we can trade our produce for protein, which is also extremely important for those who are food insecure, and to their health and well-being,” said Butner.

The food bank long ago started preparing for the holidays.

TAFB is expecting to serve 15,000 families in the week ahead of Thanksgiving and that’s not including all the food they plan to distribute to its partner food pantries and kitchens.

Six mobile food drives are also planned between now and then.

With a total of a million meals served per week, TAFB said the monumental effort to continue to feed families during economically stressful times has not been easy.

"We're spending about a million and a half dollars a month more than anticipated on food alone, to help address the need. So there continues to be supply chain issues with food,” said Butner.

They dodged the recent turkey shortage because staff already bought all the turkeys they need for the holidays ahead of time.

Inflation and economic pressures have also caused donations to wane this year.

Like so many nonprofits and other food banks, TAFB is relying on gifts from North Texas Giving Day on Thursday to help offset the costs this holiday season.

