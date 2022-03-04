Arlington

Tarrant Area Food Bank Offers Food Donations at Spring Break Mega Mobile Event

Although the event is in Arlington, TAFB invites Tarrant County residents to attend for free donations

A new Tarrant Area Food Bank program is aimed at meeting people in need. Noelle Walker reports on the RED Bus helping people experiencing food insecurity.
With food insecurity still being an issue many families face, Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) has teamed up with American Airlines and Six Flags over Texas to help out in a fun way.

On Tuesday, March 8 the organizations are hosting a special Spring Break Mega Mobile Event at the Arlington amusement park to help Tarrant County residents in need.

From 9:00 a.m. to noon, TAFB's Mega Mobile Market will distribute nutritious boxes of food, just before the start of Spring Break when many Tarrant area kids are out of school.

The donations are expected to feed upwards of 1,500 families and will include protein, fresh produce, and dairy products.

Attendees are asked to enter the event via the main entrance located near the intersection of East Copeland Road and Six Flags Drive.

If you would like to volunteer with distributing donations, visit tafb.org/volunteer.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonTarrant CountyAMERICAN AIRLINEStarrant area food banksix flags over texas
