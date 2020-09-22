Tarrant Area Food Bank Mobile Market Expanding

tarrant area food bank

On Friday morning, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is hosting their Mega Mobile Market, distributing food to families in need.

Tarrant Area Food Bank's weekly Mega Mobile Market is expanding through the month of November.

The organization announced it will hold five Mega Mobile Markets per week. The markets will be held Tuesday through Saturday through the month of November in various locations across the Tarrant County area.

The expansion was made possible by the Texas Department of Emergency Management that has deployed members of the Army National Guard to TAFB in order to increase the productivity of the Mega Mobile Markets.

Each family will receive approximately 100 pounds of high-quality produce, meat, dairy and groceries, according to the organization.

  • 9/22/2020 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Southcliff Church- 4100 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76109
  • 9/23/2020 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Arlington Charities- 811 Secretary Dr, Arlington, TX 76015
  • 9/24/2020 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Harvesting in Mansfield- 150 S 6th Ave, Mansfield, TX 76063
  • 9/25/2020 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Herman Clark Stadium- 5201 CA Roberson Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76119
  • 9/26/2020 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Former Toys R' Us Parking Lot- Fort Worth 7607 W Fwy, Fort Worth Texas 76108

All markets will recur weekly, at the same time and location, with the exception of the markets on Wednesday, 9/23 and Saturday, 9/26.

These events are designed to serve any and all residents of the community who are in need of food assistance, and anyone whose access to nutritious food has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the TAFB.

TAFB said that all are welcome to receive food at these events.

