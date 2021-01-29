Tarrant Area Food Bank Mega Mobile Market Feeds Thousands of People Affected by Pandemic

The National Guard and the Tarrant Area Food Bank teamed up Friday, to hand out hundreds of boxes of food to families in need.

As people waited in line at the Herman Clark Stadium, there was no shortage of gratitude behind the wheel.

“They’ve been a blessing to us, and a blessing to me and my family. I couldn’t do it without them. I’m so grateful for them,” said Christy Zuniga, who received food at the event.

TAFB said families each got boxes filled with 85 pounds of food.

It’s enough food for this pair of retired Fort Worth ISD teachers, and then some.

“I am a teacher. Our sorority has these masks. We also have matching t-shirts. We wear them all the time because we are essential. We love what we do,” says recipient Stella Deal.

Stella Deal and Charlotte Drones are like so many people whose jobs have been affected by COVID-19.

“We are both retired teachers, so we tutor students. With the pandemic, we’re not able to do that anymore to supplement our income,” said recipient Charlotte Drones.

They tell NBC 5 the food they get will feed them, and people at a group home who can’t make it to mega-events like this.

“It’s such a blessing to be able to come and get it, and then to share it with other people,” said Stella Deal.

TAFB plans to hold these mega mobile markets every Friday through May 21.

TAFB is looking for volunteers to help with registration, traffic control and food distribution. You can sign up here: http://tafb.galaxydigital.com