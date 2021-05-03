Tarrant Area Food Bank Hosts Moms Mega Mobile Market Tuesday

The Tarrant Area Food Bank will be distributing free food Tuesday in Arlington as part of their Moms Mega Mobile Market ahead of Mother's Day.

The Meals for Moms Mega Mobile Market is designed to serve anyone who needs food assistance. This includes families who are still facing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as moms who are looking to provide a Mother's Day meal for their family. No identification or documentation is required.

"TAFB is committed to providing families with access to enough nutritious food to provide a Mother's Day meal to celebrate the matriarch of their households. The goal is to spread the word about this event as far as possible to ensure that no family goes hungry in the 13 counties that they serve, particularly moms looking to feed their families," organizers said in a statement Monday.

Food will be distributed between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at AT&T Stadium to anyone in need. The food will be given away in Lot 4 at AT&T Stadium, which is directly east of the stadium near the corner of Cowboys Way and AT&T Way.

The TAFB's latest mobile market is in partnership with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys, Arlington Police/Fire Departments and HelloFresh.