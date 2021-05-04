Tarrant Area Food Bank Holds Food Distribution Ahead of Mother's Day

The cars lined up at AT&T Stadium Tuesday morning for food distribution in honor of mothers.

The 'Meals for Moms Mega Mobile Market' was put on by the Tarrant Area Food Bank in partnership with AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, and Arlington Police and Fire Departments.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We're having fun," volunteer Kharone Mitchell said smiling. "Happy Mother's Day during the pandemic!"

"The pandemic has certainly demonstrated to us how quickly families can slide into food insecurity," Tarrant Area Food Bank Vice President Advocacy, Communications, & Culture Director Shagranda Traveler said. "I am a mom myself, and so to be associated with an event that's really focused on serving moms, especially moms that may be struggling to provide for their families really hits home."

TAFB expected to serve 3,500 families 100-pounds of food each at the AT&T food distribution. The food bank's needs have increased 60% since the pandemic started.

"It's really a two-edged sword," Goodyear Cotton Bowl CEO Rick Baker said. "It makes me proud that we can help, but it makes me sad that people are still struggling this long after the pandemic started."

"This is a great thing to do," Barbara Lewkowski said as she waited in line for volunteers to fill her car with food. "I'm just so happy, it just makes me want to cry."

The event was made possible with the help of the National Guard, TAFB staff, and 100 volunteers.

"We are all excited to be here," volunteer Mario Mendoza said as he loaded boxes into trunks. "That's what it's all about...serving."