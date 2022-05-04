Tarrant Area Food Bank, Hello Fresh Host ‘Meals for Moms' Event at Dickies Arena

In response to rising inflation costs of food and gas, this year, Tarrant Area Food Bank has teamed up with Hello Fresh and Dickies Arena to roll out its 'Meals for Moms Mega Mobile Market' event.

Just in time for Mother's Day weekend, the market is expected to serve approximately 1,500 families and will take place Friday, May 6 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

As one of TAFB's signature events, the food distribution organization is also treating moms to a special, Home Meal Kit, courtesy of Hello Fresh, which will serve as a Mother's Day dinner for their family.

Although the event is centered around Mother's Day, officials with TAFB want attendees to know all are welcome to receive food and do not need identification or documentation.

Those interested in attending the free event can find the mobile market located at the Yellow Lot in the Arena by entering off Montgomery Street.

For more information on the event, visit TAFB.org/MegaMobileMarkets.