Tarrant Area Food Bank Fills Gap During Spring Break

Many families across North Texas are dealing with food insecurity. The need is only made worse by the rising cost of fuel and other goods. The Tarrant Area Food Bank stepped up this week with four major events intended to help families at a critical time.

The need is great, and the helpers are eager to provide relief. They’re called Mega Mobile Events for those whose resources are running low. The timing of the food drive is intentional. Students are going into Spring Break, and those who rely on daily square meals might otherwise go without.

One mother of a family of four told us times have been hard.

“It’s been really, really rough,” she said. “We haven’t been able to get much assistance even because we’re just barely above the poverty level.”

She said gas prices, their wages, and the price of basic items have put them in a tight financial spot. Until now, they’d never sought help from a mobile pantry.

“We’re trying to make it where food and gas work. We had to move really close to my husband’s work to be able to compensate for the gas prices,” she said.

“In this county, In Tarrant County, you have to make $18 to $19 an hour just to cover those basic necessities,” Tarrant Area Food Bank CEO Julie Butler said.

She said the Tarrant Area Food Bank had families in mind while organizing the events.

“They’re having to make really difficult choices,” said Butler. “So, this relieves some of that burden of families that just need a little extra to get them to that next paycheck.”

The food taken home will eventually run out, but the generosity of those stepping into help keeps going.

Those who missed Wednesday’s food distribution have two more opportunities this week to receive meals.

Thursday, March 10; 5:30-7 p.m.

Tarrant Area Food Bank West

112 Winners Circle, Weatherford, TX 76087

Saturday, March 12; 2-4 p.m.

Tarrant Area Food Bank

2600 Cullen Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107