Cars lined up outside the Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth on Wednesday for a mega mobile food distribution.

The mega mobile event hosted by the Tarrant Area Food Bank was moved from Wednesday evening to the morning ahead of the winter storm. TAFB’s chief development officer Stephen Raeside said each family was able to leave with about 120 pounds worth of food to last them for a couple of days.

“It’s a comfort. These families have so much stress in their life, their economic situation, hunger, and then we have this dangerous winter storm. I’m sure lots of them are thinking of last year. Lots of them lost electricity and maybe pipes burst,” Raeside said.

More than 1,700 families were served on Wednesday, exceeding their initial projections of around 1,100. Raeside said when they learned of the impending winter weather, they began to plan Wednesday’s distribution and ensured families would be stocked with non-perishables.

Many families in line said they have had trouble finding food at local grocery stores with the storm expected to begin Wednesday evening.

“I’m trying to get some food for a friend who has just been put on hospice, so I’m getting some food for him,” Nancy Storr of Fort Worth said.

Raeside said they will likely continue distributions on Friday and are certain they will be operating on Saturday. Schedules are updated online every hour, he said.