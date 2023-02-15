Tarrant Area Food Bank Eyes 2023 Farm Amid Inflation Challenges

As food banks across the country continue to grapple with the rippling challenges of inflation, a North Texas organization is keeping an eye on the upcoming Farm Bill.

A tour Wednesday of the Tarrant Area Food Bank’s distribution center and its new hub under construction included U.S. House Representative Jasmine Crockett, who was recently sworn in as the Texas District 30 representative.

Crockett serves on the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture, a committee with jurisdiction over federal agriculture policy. Responsibilities include the 2023 Farm Bill.

“A lot of times, people are looking at DC…it definitely is broken. I won’t try to act like it’s not, but this is one of those things,” Crockett said Wednesday. “I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or Republican or Independent. Food is one of those in this country, everyone should have access to.”

The Farm Bill expires and is updated every five years. The current version was enacted in Dec. 2018 and is set to expire this year. Nutrition and how nutrition assistance programs, such as food stamps, are maintained is 75% to 80% of the bill.

Julie Butner, CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank, said she hopes the SNAP program will be discussed with significant consideration in this upcoming bill.

“There have been some talks about reducing the SNAP benefit. We don’t want to see that happen. We know that SNAP provides nine meals for every one meal the food bank can provide,” Butner said. “All of the federal appropriation that comes to a food bank, anything we receive in terms of food donations from the federal government and funding from the federal government go through the Farm Bill.”

The Tarrant Area Food Bank serves 13 counties, where Butner said about half a million people are considered food insecure. The need began increasing the COVID-19 pandemic, though the food bank was able to meet the need through federal programs.

“Today, those programs don’t exist but people are still reaching out,” Butner said.

One of the biggest challenges they have faced recently is tied to inflation. More people need their support at a time it costs more money for the food bank to operate.

“Fuel goes up, that hits my bottom line. The price of getting food distribution goes up. Of course, our donors are concerned. They, too, are grappling with inflation and the stock market has been hit,” Butner explained. “So, I’m not receiving as much support from the general public. I’m not receiving as much from the government.”

They’re still able to serve people in need, but they are not able to provide as much.

“That’s unfortunate, but that’s the grim reality of it,” she said.

This week, only the U.S. Senate is in session. Both chambers will be in session on the week of Feb. 27.