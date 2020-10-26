Tarrant County

Tarrant Area Food Bank Continues to Hold Five Mega Mobile Markets Per Week Through November

Tarrant Area Food Bank
NBC 5

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is working to serve any and all Fort Worth area residents who are in need of food during the coronavirus pandemic by continuing to hold five mega mobile markets per week through the end of November.

Each family will receive approximately 100 pounds of high-quality produce, meat, dairy and groceries.

The markets will be held in various times and locations Tuesday through Saturday this week and every week through the month of November.

Mega Mobile Markets Schedule:

Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.
Southcliff Church
4100 S.W. Loop 820
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Oct. 28 at 9 a.m.
Arlington Charities
811 Secretary Drive
Arlington, TX 76015

Oct. 29 at 9 a.m.
Harvesting in Mansfield
150 S. 6th Ave.
Mansfield, TX 76063

Oct. 30 at 8am-11am
Herman Clark Stadium
5201 CA Roberson Blvd.
Fort Worth, TX 76119

Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.
TCC Northwest
4801 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76179

All markets will be open while supplies last, except for the Herman Clark Stadium market, which will be open a full three hours.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management deployed members of the Army National Guard to help make sure the food distribution goes smoothly.

