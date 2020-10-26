Tarrant Area Food Bank Continues to Hold Five Mega Mobile Markets Per Week Through November

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is working to serve any and all Fort Worth area residents who are in need of food during the coronavirus pandemic by continuing to hold five mega mobile markets per week through the end of November.

Each family will receive approximately 100 pounds of high-quality produce, meat, dairy and groceries.

The markets will be held in various times and locations Tuesday through Saturday this week and every week through the month of November.

Mega Mobile Markets Schedule:

Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.

Southcliff Church

4100 S.W. Loop 820

Fort Worth, TX 76109

Oct. 28 at 9 a.m.

Arlington Charities

811 Secretary Drive

Arlington, TX 76015

Oct. 29 at 9 a.m.

Harvesting in Mansfield

150 S. 6th Ave.

Mansfield, TX 76063

Oct. 30 at 8am-11am

Herman Clark Stadium

5201 CA Roberson Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX 76119

Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.

TCC Northwest

4801 Marine Creek Pkwy

Fort Worth, TX 76179

All markets will be open while supplies last, except for the Herman Clark Stadium market, which will be open a full three hours.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management deployed members of the Army National Guard to help make sure the food distribution goes smoothly.