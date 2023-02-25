Tarrant Area Food Bank Breaks Ground on New Agricultural Hub

The Tarrant Area Food Bank will host a ground-breaking ceremony for their new Sid Richardson Agricultural Hub on March 1.

The AgHub will be located at 205 North Vacek Street in Fort Worth and is set to start operations on August 2023.

The food bank will serve as a distribution center for its 500 Tarrant area food banks, local partner agencies, and other Feeding America food banks in the region.

AgHub will receive fresh produce donated from local farmers in Tarrant Area, Rio Grande Valley, and Arizona and distribute the food to communities in need.

The AgHub has the potential to increase the Tarrant Area Food Bank's distribution of fresh produce by 30% to 40% across its service area. The Tarrant Area Food Bank serves 12 counties surrounding Tarrant County.

With the addition of the AgHub, the Tarrant Area Food Bank can increase its operations to support regional agricultural supply chains from farms to food banks.

"Our new AgHub will ensure a continuous supply of fresh produce, improve nutrition, and positively influence health outcomes in our community, especially for our most vulnerable neighbors.", said Julie Butner, president, and CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

The AgHub will be in next to the Morris Foundation Distribution Center and Administrative offices on Cullen Street.