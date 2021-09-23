Tarrant County

Tarrant Area Food Bank Asks for Volunteers to Help With Mega Mobile Markets

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is asking for volunteers to help with the Mega Mobile Market on Tuesday.

According to the Tarrant Area Food Bank, the food distribution event will take place in the Six Flags Over Texas parking lot from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 28.

TAFB said volunteers ages 16 and up are needed to help distribute and sort food as well as pack boxes.

Volunteers will also help load vehicles with up to 70 pounds of groceries.

Volunteers can sign up here: tafb.galaxydigital.com.

